Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,788. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.