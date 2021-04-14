Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,520 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. 11,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,405. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

