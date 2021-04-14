Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Raised by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.25. 60,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

