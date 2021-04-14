$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.97. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,961. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

