Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,572. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.37 million, a PE ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

