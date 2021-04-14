SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,158,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. 23,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

