Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

