O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.52. 146,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,769. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $215.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

