9,821 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 625,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. 2,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,332. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BHLB. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.