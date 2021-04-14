O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $228.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

