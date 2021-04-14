Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.99

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$117.99 and last traded at C$117.74, with a volume of 1968298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$117.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.74. The stock has a market cap of C$167.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53. Insiders have sold 15,966 shares of company stock worth $1,777,436 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

