BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 106,529 shares.The stock last traded at $93.14 and had previously closed at $91.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1031 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

