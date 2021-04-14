First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.
NASDAQ FCVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $55.99.
