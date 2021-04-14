Atlas Brown Inc. Has $626,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,100,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,274. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

