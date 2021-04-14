Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.38

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 3329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

