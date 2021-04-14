Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.42

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 391799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $21,422,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Barclays by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

