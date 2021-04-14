Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.13. 55,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,664. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $133.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

