Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day moving average is $232.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

