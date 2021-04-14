656 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $2,251.74. 23,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,085.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,837.26. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

