Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

HUM traded up $6.40 on Wednesday, hitting $423.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.85. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.95 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.