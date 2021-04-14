Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 3,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 959,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $500.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,040. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

