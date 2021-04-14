Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 9.5%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 13,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 791,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.