Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,190.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.55), with a volume of 8158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.35).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.84) target price on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.77 million and a P/E ratio of -131.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 953.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 814.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £22,127 ($28,909.07).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

