$0.13 EPS Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is ($0.05). Maxar Technologies posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

MAXR stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,144. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

