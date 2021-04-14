YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $332,646.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $2.06 million and $332,646.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00008567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00264156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.21 or 0.00722613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00024974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,533.55 or 0.98617076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.27 or 0.00848867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 380,106 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

