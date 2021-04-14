Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $77.30 million and approximately $194,959.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00264156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.21 or 0.00722613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00024974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,533.55 or 0.98617076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.27 or 0.00848867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.