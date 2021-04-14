West Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.43. 4,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,400. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

