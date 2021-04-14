iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Freestate Advisors LLC

Freestate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,624 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 19.0% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Freestate Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. 343,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,105,287. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

