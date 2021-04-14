Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,383 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,848. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

