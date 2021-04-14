West Oak Capital LLC Invests $44,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $7,242,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

