Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 47,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.