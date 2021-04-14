West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Ameresco worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameresco by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Ameresco by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ameresco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,898 shares in the company, valued at $102,630,989.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $4,591,330.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 837,236 shares of company stock valued at $40,661,806. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 5,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,877. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

