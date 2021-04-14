Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 1.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 53,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,655. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

