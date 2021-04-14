West Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.
Shares of Chargepoint stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $49.48.
About Chargepoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
