West Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

Shares of Chargepoint stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chargepoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.