Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,406,000.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,704. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

