Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,566,586 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.