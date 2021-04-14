Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. 285,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,715,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

