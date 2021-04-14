iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.5% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,440. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

