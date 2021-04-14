Norway Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 1,530 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Generac by 14.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

GNRC traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

