Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 244,659 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. 473,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,842,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

