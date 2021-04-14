Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $138,800.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00.

Semler Scientific stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,785. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.07 million, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.46.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

