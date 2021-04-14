Insider Buying: TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) insider Trevor Ash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,857.85).

LON TFIF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.44). 357,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.85. TwentyFour Income has a 1 year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47).

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.