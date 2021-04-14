PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 261.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $334,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.99. 341,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $317.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

