Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EPSN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Epsilon Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Epsilon Energy worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

