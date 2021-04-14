EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 54.0% in March

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.19.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

