CEVA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average daily volume of 436 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of CEVA by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. 3,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,539. CEVA has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,639.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.