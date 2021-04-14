Trias (TRY) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00059968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00091040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.00 or 0.00633606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00037108 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.