Idle Price Tops $14.65 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. Idle has a market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $14.65 or 0.00023032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00266177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.24 or 0.00725172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00024498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,841.86 or 0.98802485 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $539.49 or 0.00848205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,764 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.