$0.98 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.02. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after buying an additional 385,222 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 297,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,344,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 339,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,731 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.65. 973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

