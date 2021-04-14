Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 934 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

ICE traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. 37,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.